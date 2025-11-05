In a mouth-watering contest between two of Europe's biggest teams, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain took on Bayern Munich in a UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match at Parc des Princes, where the Bundesliga club managed to topple the Ligue 1 winners. Bayern Munich gained an early lead with Luis Diaz scoring as early as the fourth minute for the visitors. Munich's score was doubled, thanks to another goal from Diaz, who slammed his second of the night to complete a brace in the 32nd minute. However, Diaz had to go off the field after receiving a red card on the brink of half-time, but had already done his job. PSG took advantage of a 10-man Bayern Munich as Joao Neves slammed a goal for the defending UCL champions in the 74th minute. Eventually, Paris Saint-Germain failed to level or better the score line, and suffered the first loss this Champions League season as Bayern Munich maintained their unbeaten run in the UCL 2025-26. Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Alexis Mac Allister’s Lone Goal Helps The Reds Beat Los Blancos At Anfield.

Bayern Munich Hand PSG First Loss of UCL Season

𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗜𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧!! 😍 SENSATIONAL SECOND HALF TEAM SPIRIT. 🌟 1-2 | #PSGFCB | ‘FT 🌟 pic.twitter.com/49aQKbhyEc — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) November 4, 2025

