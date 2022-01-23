Lionel Messi could be back in action after being named in PSG's matchday squad against Reims. The match would be played at the Parc des Princes and is scheduled to start at 1:15 am on January 24, Monday. Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Brest Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in the country. VH1 are likely to telecast the game on TV. The match can also be lived streamed on the Voot app and JioTV in India.

See Details:

The latest fixture list for #Ligue1 is out! Are you ready? Catch the action LIVE on #VootSelect, @OfficialJioTV, & @Vh1India: > Brest vs Lille, 22nd Jan (9:30 PM) > Lens vs Marseille, 23rd Jan (1:30 AM) > PSG vs Reims, 24th Jan (1:15 AM)#Football #Voot #FootballOnVoot pic.twitter.com/Yp9FXThQiQ — Voot Select (@VootSelect) January 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)