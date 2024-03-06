Rajasthan FC will take on Namdhari FC on Wednesday, March 6 in the I-League 2023-24. Rajasthan FC vs Namdhari FC I-League 2023-24 will be played at Namdhari Stadium in Bhaini Sahib, Ludhiana, Punjab. The match will start at 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Rajasthan FC vs Namdhari FC in I-League 2023-24 is likely to be telecast live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. Santosh Trophy 2024: Mizoram Come Alive in Sudden Death; Manipur Runaway Winners As Both Seal Semifinals Berths.

Rajasthan FC vs Namdhari FC

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)