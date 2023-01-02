Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first loss of the season against RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens. The home side got a very bright start with Polish midfielder Przemyslaw Frankowski giving them the lead in the 5th minute of the game. PSG forward Hugo Ekitike scored the equaliser within 3 minutes. Lens however were not startled by Ektike's goal and regained their lead in the 28th minute through striker Lois Openda. The first ended with a 2-1 scoreline in favour of the home side. Soon after the restart, Alexis Claude-Maurice scored the third goal for Lens. PSG then had quite a few chances but were unable to take them, as the match ended in a 3-1 win for the home side. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023? Here’s How Fans Can Witness PSG Heavyweight Compete Against Al Nassr’s Star Attraction.

RC Lens 1-1 PSG

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)