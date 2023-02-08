Seventh-placed Real Kashmir is set to take on 10th-placed Sudeva Delhi FC in the I-League 2022-23 on Wednesday, February 8. The match will be played at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground and begins at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports and Eurosport will provide live telecast of this match for fans. Those who want to watch this game online, can do so on the Discovery+ app. Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, Yeni Malatyaspor Goalkeeper, Dies in Turkey Earthquake, Club Confirms.

Real Kashmir FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)