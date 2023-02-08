Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, the goalkeeper who played for Turkish club Yeni Malatyspor, was sadly found dead underneath the rubble after the devastating earthquake that rocked the nation. A club statement confirmed the 28-year-old's death in the earthquake. "Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace. We will not forget you, beautiful person," the statement read on social media. The goalkeeper is survived by his wife. Christian Atsu, Former Chelsea and Newcastle Winger, Rescued From Turkey Earthquake Rubble With Injuries.

Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan Dies in Turkey Earthquake

Başımız sağ olsun! Kalecimiz Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan, meydana gelen depremde göçük altında kalarak, hayatını kaybetmiştir. Allah rahmet eylesin, mekanı cennet olsun. Seni unutmayacağız güzel insan.😢 pic.twitter.com/15yjH9Sa1H — Yeni Malatyaspor (@YMSkulubu) February 7, 2023

