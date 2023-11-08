Real Kashmir will take on Churchill Brothers in the upcoming match of I-League 2023-24 on Wednesday, November 8. The match will commence at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The important I-League 2023-24 match between Real Kashmir and Churchill Brothers will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Eurosport can also provide a live telecast of the match. The Fancode app and website can also be used to watch the live streaming of the game. Mario Barco Scores Brace as Inter Kashi Clinch Dominating 4-2 Victory over Namdhari FC in I-League 2023-24

Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers, I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

