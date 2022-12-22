Following a 1-1 draw against Real Betis, Inter Milan will be hoping to have a win under their belt when they face Serie B side Reggina in a friendly match on Thursday, December 22. Stadio Oreste Granillo will be hosting this contest that starts at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Inter Milan will provide live streaming of this match on Recast but it would not be available in India. Fans can check match updates on the social media handles of both these teams.

Inter Milan vs Reggina:

One day until #RegginaInter ⏳ Still don't know where to watch the game? 🤔 Go to @RecastTV 👇 — Inter (@Inter_en) December 21, 2022

