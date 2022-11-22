Lionel Messi-led Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia 1-2 in their opening game of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Tuesday. A shocking result that rocked the football world, and with it also opened the floodgates for funny memes and harsh criticisms of La Albiceleste. Especially, Messi who is the star player of the Argentinian side. The captain of Argentina national football team who scored the goal for his side in the tenth minute eventually ended up losing the game. With this netizens soon began trending Lionel Messi funny memes, taking a dig at his 'GOAT' (Greatest Of All Time) status. Argentina will next play Mexico on November 27.

BRUTAL

Ab Bolen Toh Bolen Kya

Alright, Enough With The Goat Joke

One of the greatest upsets in World Cup history, Saudi Arabia defeat Argentina at the Lusail Stadium 🏟 🐐 #FIFAWorldCup#Qatar2022#ARGvsKSA pic.twitter.com/GpL9CWqfVA — Ameer Hamza (@AmeerZaadaPK) November 22, 2022

Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya Dekhte Dekhte

True That

That Saudi goalkeeper protecting his post at even the cost of sacrificing is teammate.... #FIFAWorldCup2022 #ARGvsKSA pic.twitter.com/3UBK8yZXco — Mariano_Mir (@Eramus3605) November 22, 2022

Haan Bhai Haan

Ugly Crying Happenninnn BROOOO!!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)