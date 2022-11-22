Lionel Messi-led Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia 1-2 in their opening game of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Tuesday. A shocking result that rocked the football world, and with it also opened the floodgates for funny memes and harsh criticisms of La Albiceleste. Especially, Messi who is the star player of the Argentinian side. The captain of Argentina national football team who scored the goal for his side in the tenth minute eventually ended up losing the game. With this netizens soon began trending Lionel Messi funny memes, taking a dig at his 'GOAT' (Greatest Of All Time) status. Argentina will next play Mexico on November 27.
BRUTAL
"Argentina is winning the world cup, we have Messi, he's the GOAT"
Saudi Arabia :#FIFAWorldCup #ARGvsKSA pic.twitter.com/8Jj24qjsu0
— Priyansh 🇮🇳 (@PriyanshADesai2) November 22, 2022
Ab Bolen Toh Bolen Kya
BYJU'S curse moving beyond cricket now 😭 #ARGvsKSA pic.twitter.com/wBIQuCCrCH
— Adi (@WintxrfellViz) November 22, 2022
Alright, Enough With The Goat Joke
One of the greatest upsets in World Cup history, Saudi Arabia defeat Argentina at the Lusail Stadium 🏟 🐐 #FIFAWorldCup#Qatar2022#ARGvsKSA pic.twitter.com/GpL9CWqfVA
— Ameer Hamza (@AmeerZaadaPK) November 22, 2022
Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya Dekhte Dekhte
Messi after today's match is over#FIFAWorldCup#ARGvsKSA pic.twitter.com/RmnfMvpQO6
— Harf 🇪🇸🇦🇷🇧🇷🇩🇪 (@HarfEMaazi) November 22, 2022
True That
That Saudi goalkeeper protecting his post at even the cost of sacrificing is teammate.... #FIFAWorldCup2022 #ARGvsKSA pic.twitter.com/3UBK8yZXco
— Mariano_Mir (@Eramus3605) November 22, 2022
Haan Bhai Haan
#ARGKSA #ARGvsKSA #FIFAWorldCup that's what Saudis do to GOAT'S 😂 pic.twitter.com/WW7WFlgkzd
— Hussnain Azam (@mujheKionNikala) November 22, 2022
Ugly Crying Happenninnn BROOOO!!
⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ 𝗠𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶 𝟮𝟬𝟱𝟲:
“I believe this time we are ready” 😭 pic.twitter.com/Q8XJv0gweV
— Adam (@FGRAdam) November 22, 2022
