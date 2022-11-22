Argentina were handed a shocking defeat by Saudi Arabia in their first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, November 22. Lionel Messi's penalty strike gave Argentina the lead in the first half but Saudi Arabia came back firing in the second half where Saleh Al-Sehri and Salem Aldawsari scored in a space of five minutes. They also managed to hold to their lead despite Argentina pressing hard for a leveller in the dying stages of the match. This result also meant that Argentina's 36-game unbeaten streak was ended. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Result:

