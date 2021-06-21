The 20-year midfielder would now self-isolate for 10 days and would miss Scotland's last group match against Croatia on June 23, Wednesday. Gilmour was named Man of the Match in Scotland's draw against England on June 19.

Check Scotland National Team's tweet

We can confirm that Billy Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19. Having liaised with Public Health England, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.https://t.co/lRNWvckqCK — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 21, 2021

