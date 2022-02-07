The wait for Egypt continues as Senegal has won the AFCON 2021. Senegal went on to beat Egypt 4-2 in the finals of AFCON 2021 on penalties and clinched the trophy. Sadio Mane scored from the penalty but Mohamed Salah could not score from the penanka.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)