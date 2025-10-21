Young, 18-year-old Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Toure has been murdered. As per Rising Ballers, Cheikh Toure was "tricked into attending a trial at what he believed was a professional club in Ghana", where actually the youngster was tricked and kidnapped. The 18-year-old was held for ransom. However, since his family was not able to raise the demanded fee, he was murdered. The reports of his tragic death came out on Monday, October 20, 2025. 16-Year-Old Footballer Dies In Car Crash: Eder Smic Valencia Passes Away in Colombia Ahead of Completing Move to MLS.

Cheikh Toure Dies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rising Ballers (@risingballers)

