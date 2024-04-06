Sreenidi Deccan’s draw against Neroca FC ensures a title win for the Mohammedan Sporting team. They are now five points ahead of Sreenidi Deccan and a win against seventh-placed Shillong Lajong will allow them to celebrate a title-win match before the conclusion of the season. The exciting match will start at 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Eurosport has official broadcasting rights for the I-League matches in India. Fans can watch Shillong Lajong vs Mohammedan Sporting Live on Eurosport channels. Also, the live streaming of the Shillong Lajong vs Mohammedan Sporting is available on the Fancode App. I-League 2023–24: NEROCA FC Hold Sreenidi Deccan; Leave Mohammedan Sporting a Point Away From Title

Shillong Lajong vs Mohammedan Sporting Live

