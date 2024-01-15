Real Madrid secured the title of Spanish Super Cup 2024 by demolishing Barcelona in the final by a margin of 4-1. Vinicius Jr starred in the match as he scored a hat-trick to power the Los Blancos to a memorable victory. Jude Bellingham played the role of the orchestrator behind Real Madrid's victory and after the match, he asked one of the fan in the stands to give him the GTA (Grand Theft Auto) themed poster of himself, Vinicius and Rodrygo Goes. He then flaunted the poster infront of fans in the gallery. Fans loved the poster and made it viral on social media. Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Hits 'Idol' Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic 'SIUUU' Celebration After Scoring Against Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 Final (Watch Video).

Jude Bellingham Asks Fan In Stands For GTA Themed Poster of Him, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes

لقطة للتاريخ بيلينجهام يطلب العلم الخاص برابطة @BlancosKsa 👏🏻🤍🤍. pic.twitter.com/KQQJAAZFcw — مهند الشريف (@m_alshareef98) January 14, 2024

