The Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 quarterfinal match between Al-Nassr and Raja CA saw Al-Nassr cruising to a comfortable 3-1 victory against Raja CA with their star player, Cristiano Ronaldo starring in the scoresheet. With this win, the Saudi Pro League side advanced to the semifinals of the tournament. Following the Saudi Arabian club’s smooth win, their star footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter to react to the win. Taking to Twitter, the Al-Nassr star said, “Into the semi-finals Great feeling to keep scoring and helping the team to move forward in the competition!”

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts

Into the semi-finals💪🏼 Great feeling to keep scoring and helping the team to move forward in the competition!⚽️💛💙 pic.twitter.com/pjVyl5BL0t — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 6, 2023

