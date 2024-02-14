Sreenidi Deccan will face TRAU FC in Wednesday's I-League 2023-24 match. Sreenidi Deccan vs TRAU FC I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad. The match will start at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Sreenidi Deccan vs TRAU FC match will not have any official telecasts. Fans can follow the teams Instagram page for match updates. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. I-League 2023–24: Eddie Hernandez Hat-Trick Fires Mohammedan Sporting Club Back in Form With Win Against Rajasthan United FC.

Sreenidi Deccan vs TRAU FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The #DeccanWarriors ⚔️ face @officialtraufc today in the #ILeague 🏆



🏟️ Deccan Arena, Hyderabad

⏰ 4:30 PM



📵 There is NO LIVE TELECAST so please follow our Instagram page for updates!



Send in your predictions below 🔮#SreenidiDeccanFC 🟠🟢 #IndianFootball ⚽ #WeAreSDFC 💪 pic.twitter.com/5q0ChFWSsv— Sreenidi Deccan FC (@sreenidideccan) February 14, 2024

