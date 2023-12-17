Namdhari FC and TRAU FC will clash on Sunday, December 17. TRAU FC vs Namdhari FC I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal. The match will start at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). TRAU FC vs Namdhari FC match in I-League 2023-24 will not be telecasted live. Fans can also watch live streaming of the TRAU FC vs Namdhari FC match on the FanCode app and website and the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. I-League 2023–24: Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala FC Slug It Out for 1–1 Draw In Closely Fought Encounter.

TRAU FC vs Namdhari FC Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)