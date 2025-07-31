Having suffered a defeat against Manchester United, West Ham took on Everton in the ongoing Premier League 2025 Summer Series in the USA, where the Hammers managed to come out victorious after being a goal down. Idrissa Gueye gave Everton a dream start, finding the net as early as the 17th minute. However, Lucas Paqueta managed to level the score just minutes (41st) before the first half whistle. West Ham took control of the match, which became even more pronounced when Niclas Fullkrug slammed in the winning goal for the Hammers in the 64th minute, giving his side a 2-1 lead, which the Toffees failed to overturn. This was Everton's second loss in the PL 2025 Summer Series, while West Ham have one loss and one win to show. Bruno Fernandes Scores Brace As Manchester United Beat West Ham 2–1 in Premier League 2025 Summer Series (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

West Ham Earns First Win in PL 2025 Summer Series

A win in the Windy City ⚒ pic.twitter.com/WkzjSmhUJl — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 31, 2025

