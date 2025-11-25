Giants Manchester United will lock horns with Everton FC on next in the ongoing English Premier League 2025-26. The Manchester United vs Everton game will be hosted by the Red Devils at the iconic Old Trafford. The game will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, November 25. The following are the viewing options for the Manchester United vs Everton EPL 2025-26 match. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the Premier League 2025-26 season in India. The Manchester United vs Everton match will have live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans can also watch the Manchester United vs Everton EPL 2025-26 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website; however, a subscription might be required. Fact Check: Did Manchester United Ask 'X' User to Raise His Follower Number to 30,000 As Part of A Job Offer? Here's Truth.

Manchester United vs Everton Match Details

Monday night football awaits 👊 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 24, 2025

