The game between Genk and KVC Westerlo was the last match of the season for both sides. Westerlo needed just a point to escape relegation, while Genk only needed one point to finish sixth and secure qualification for the Championship round. Considering the same requirement, both teams appear to have decided to settle with a draw, allowing them to ‘reach’ their goals. After a 1-1 scoreline in the 86th minute, the two teams stopped playing. Despite having an extra man following a Genk red card, Westerlo passed the ball amongst themselves as both teams were happy to see the game out with the score level. Clubs quickly took action about ‘unethical gameplay’ and took action accordingly. Both captains and managers have received a two-match ban but Westerlo went one step further by sacking boss Rik De Mil. Serie A 2023–24: Inter Milan Defender Francesco Acerbi Won’t Be Penalized for Alleged Racial Abuse of Napoli’s Juan Jesus.

Westerlo Manager Rik De Mil Sacked

🇧🇪Westerlo's manager has been sacked, both captains banned and every player fined after they and Genk shook hands on a 1-1 draw in Belgium before full time. The result saw Genk reach the Champions League round and Westerlo the Conference League play-off.pic.twitter.com/dowMBjw0La — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) March 28, 2024

