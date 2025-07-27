The England Women's Football Team will lock horns with the Spain Women's National Football Team in what promises to be a cracker of a final in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Sunday, July 27. The England vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final is set to be played at St. Jakob-Park in Basel and it begins at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, football fans in India won't be able to watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India have an online viewing option as they can watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass that is worth Rs 25. Joe Root Sends Good Wishes to England Women’s National Football Team for UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final Against Spain (Watch Video).

England vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2025

✨ Two teams. One dream. ✨ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🆚🇪🇸 in the final, lets go! #WEURO2025 pic.twitter.com/GDTjL4qEB0 — UEFA Women's EURO 2025 (@WEURO2025) July 27, 2025

