England showed their resilience on a big stage once again as they defended their UEFA Euro title by winning the 2025 edition in Switzerland on July 27. Entering the penalty shootout, England defeated Spain 3-1 in the final after the regulation time ended in a 1-1 draw. The extra time saw no goals and it was Hannah Hampton who decided the game with two saves in a thrilling penalty shootout. It was Spain who took the lead in the first half, with Mariona Caldentey finding the back of the net. Alessia Russo then helped England bounce back, scoring the equaliser in the second half and the game headed to the penalty shootout. Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal for England Women's National Football Team in the penalty shootout. This is the third European title for England coach Sarina Wiegman. ‘World’s Sexiest Footballer’ Alisha Lehmann Assigned Personal Bodyguard at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 as Switzerland Star Faces Overwhelming Fan Attention and Online Abuse Amid Limited Game Time.

England Win UEFA Women's Euro 2025

