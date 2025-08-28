Lasith Malinga became the first bowkler to claim a double hat-trick in international cricket (Photo Credit: X@ICC)

Regarded as one of the greatest white-ball bowlers of all time, Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates his birthday today (August 28). Born August 28, 1983, Malinga played international cricket for Sri Lanka between 2004 and 2020, claiming 546 international wickets, including five hat-tricks, out of which three came in ODIs. Malinga has smoothly transitioned from being a cricketer to being a full-time coach in franchise cricket. Malinga's accolades include the T20 World Cup 2014 winners' medal and four Indian Premier League titles with the Mumbai Indians. A fan favourite, social media users flocked to X and flooded the internet with happy birthday wishes for Malinga on his special occasion. 'Maine Khoja', Sri Lankan Legend Lasith Malinga Releases His First Hindi Album, Cricketer-Turned-Singer Tracks Available On Popular Music Streaming Platform.

Happy Birthday GOAT!

Happy birthday 𝗟𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗮 🐐 - 546 Intl Wickets || 390 T20 Wickets - Only Bowler with 5 Hat-tricks in Intl - Only Bowler with 2 Worldcup Hat-tricks - Only Bowler with 4 wickets in 4 balls (Twice ) - 1st Bowler to take 100 wickets in all formats - 1st Bowler to… pic.twitter.com/F6bz3VxuU4 — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) August 28, 2025

'One of the Greatest'

- Won T20 WC as Captainn. - 4 times IPL Winner - 2 times CLT20 Winner - 546 Int'l wickets - Only bowler with 5 Hattricks in Int'l. - Most Hattricks in WC (2) - 4 wickets in 4 balls twice - 100+ wickets in all formats. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF THE GREATEST EVER, LASITH MALINGA.🐐 pic.twitter.com/BTgOaYMKEt — 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐦 ⁹³ \|/ (@BUMRAHTHEGOAT93) August 28, 2025

'Happy Birthday To Yorker King'

- Won T20 WC as Captain. - 4 times IPL Winner - 2 times CLT20 Winner - 546 Int'l wickets - Only bowler with 5 Hattricks in Int'l. - Most Hattricks in WC (2) - 4 wickets in 4 balls twice - 100+ wickets in all formats. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE YORKER KING, LASITH MALINGA.🐐 pic.twitter.com/Lul91K3clW — Kshitij (@Kshitij45__) August 28, 2025

Fan's Birthday Wish For Sling King Lasith Malinga

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the sling king Lasith Malinga 🐐 🏆 T20 WC–winning Captain 🏆 4× IPL Champion | 2× CLT20 Winner 🎯 546 Int’l Wickets | 100+ in all formats 🔥 Only bowler with 5 Int’l Hat-tricks (2 in World Cups) ⚡ Only bowler with 4 wickets in 4 balls – twice 💥 1st to 100… pic.twitter.com/gNQxbV7hZM — Crikistaan (@crikistaan) August 28, 2025

Happy Birthday Maestro

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the legendary sling maestro, Lasith Malinga 🐐 🏆 T20 World Cup-winning skipper 🏆 4× IPL Champion | 2× CLT20 Winner 🎯 546 International wickets | 100+ across all formats 🔥 Only bowler with 5 international hat-tricks (2 in World Cups) ⚡ Only bowler to claim… pic.twitter.com/KLCOpBj2MB — The Bakchod Bro🚩 (@thebackchodbro) August 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)