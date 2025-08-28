Regarded as one of the greatest white-ball bowlers of all time, Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates his birthday today (August 28). Born August 28, 1983, Malinga played international cricket for Sri Lanka between 2004 and 2020, claiming 546 international wickets, including five hat-tricks, out of which three came in ODIs. Malinga has smoothly transitioned from being a cricketer to being a full-time coach in franchise cricket. Malinga's accolades include the T20 World Cup 2014 winners' medal and four Indian Premier League titles with the Mumbai Indians. A fan favourite, social media users flocked to X and flooded the internet with happy birthday wishes for Malinga on his special occasion. 'Maine Khoja', Sri Lankan Legend Lasith Malinga Releases His First Hindi Album, Cricketer-Turned-Singer Tracks Available On Popular Music Streaming Platform.

Happy Birthday GOAT!

'One of the Greatest'

'Happy Birthday To Yorker King'

Fan's Birthday Wish For Sling King Lasith Malinga 

Happy Birthday Maestro

