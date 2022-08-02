Indian President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Harjinder Kaur for winning bronze medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 1. Kaur achieved the feat in the Women's 71kg Weightlifting Event. Indian President took to Twitter to share the congratulatory message for the star weightlifter.

Check the tweet:

Congratulations to Harjinder Kaur for winning the bronze medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. She has overcome many a hurdle in her life to reach the podium. It is a very inspiring story for all. May you achieve greater glory in the years to come. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 2, 2022

