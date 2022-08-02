Indian President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Harjinder Kaur for winning bronze medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 1. Kaur achieved the feat in the Women's 71kg Weightlifting Event. Indian President took to Twitter to share the congratulatory message for the star weightlifter.

Check the tweet:

 

