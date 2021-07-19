The hockey bat and ball, which was stolen from Pakistan great Samiullah Khan's statue, have been placed.

See tweet here:

Hockey stick and a ball was re-installed in the statue of Olympian Samiullah Khan after it came to limelight that the essentials were stolen#ARYSports — ARY Sports (@ARYSports_Web) July 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)