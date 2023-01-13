Hot favourites Australia will kick start their Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign today, January 13. In their first Pool A match, the Australian team will face France at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. The match will commence at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 and will provide a live telecast for this Pool A clash. You can enjoy the free live streaming of the Australia vs France game at FanCode. Meanwhile, Disney+Hotstar will also provide live streaming. However, you will have to take a subscription to access that. International Sand Artist Manas Sahoo Presents Sand Art Tribute For Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha (Watch Video).

Australia vs France On FanCode

Hockey's biggest stage is set. #HockeyWorldCup2023 begins tomorrow, right here in Odisha. Can our men end the 47-year wait for the cup? Watch all matches LIVE, absolutely FREE only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/NjYhZwJThF #HaqSeHockey #HWC2023 @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/7Otq6CyLU9 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 12, 2023

