After winning their first game against Spain, India will look to seal their qualification from the Pool D of Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign against England on Sunday, January 15. The game will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of this game. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy free live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Disney+Hotstar will also provide live streaming of this game. However, fans will have to subscribe to the OTT platform to enjoy it. India 2-0 Spain, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: India Start World Cup Campaign With Clinical Win Over Spain.

India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Match-day is here! India take on mighty England in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Will 🇮🇳 add 2 important points to their tally? #JoshKiGoonj Tune-in to the #MensFIHHockeyWorldCup, tonight, 7 PM onwards, only on Star Sports and Disney+Hotst pic.twitter.com/rQFCOuG7rH — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 15, 2023

India vs England On FanCode

Hockey's biggest stage is set. #HockeyWorldCup2023 begins tomorrow, right here in Odisha. Can our men end the 47-year wait for the cup? Watch all matches LIVE, absolutely FREE only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/NjYhZwJThF #HaqSeHockey #HWC2023 @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/7Otq6CyLU9 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 12, 2023

