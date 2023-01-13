India start their FIH Men's Hockey World Cup campaign with a win over Spain in the first match of Pool D at Rourkela. Spain started the game on a positive note in the first quarter, but India soon gathered themselves and started putting pressure on Spain by utilizing counterattacking opportunities. Amit Rohidas opened India's scoring from a deflected penalty corner rebound. Hardik Singh extended the lead with a brilliant dribbling run. In the third and fourth quarters India dropped the intensity a little and fell back. Spain tried to utilise that to their fullest, but India kept their defence tight with goalkeeper Krishan Pathak putting up a brilliant performance.

India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Result:

