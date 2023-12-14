Indian junior hockey team will go head to head against Germany in the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 on Thursday, December 14. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Fans can watch the live telecast of the India vs Germany semi-final match on Sports18 3 and Sports18 1 HD. Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app. FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023: India Beat Netherlands 4–3 in Thrilling Quarterfinal

India vs Germany FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 Semi-Final Match Live Streaming and Telecast details

Get ready for another mouth watering match as India take on Germany in the Semi Final of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023.



📅 5th to 16th December 2023.

🏟️ Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

📺 Watch LIVE on Jio Cinema and Sports18 3, Sports18 1 HD and RTM from 3:30 PM… pic.twitter.com/cmFJCc5EyX— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 14, 2023

