India men's Hockey team continue their winning run in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 as they defeat New Zealand in their second match of the competition. India defeated Great Britain in the first match and now they have secured a 4-2 win over New Zealand. Arshdeep, Sunil PB, Araijeet Singh Hundal, and Roshan Kujur were the scorers for India. They will take on the challenge of arch-rivals Pakistan in their next match. Sultan of Johor Cup is an annual U-21 Hockey competition which is played in Malaysia. Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: India Junior Men’s Hockey Team Kick Off Campaign With 3–2 Win Over Great Britain.

India Men's Hockey Team Defeat New Zealand 4-2

A winning performance in Johor! 🇮🇳💪 Team India defeat New Zealand 4–2 to make it two in two at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025. 🔥#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/7PF5MIi4ln — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Hockey India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)