After thrashing Ireland in their last game, India will clash with England in the ongoing FIH Pro League 2024-25. The IND vs ENG hockey match will be held in Kalinga Stadium, and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 24. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of FIH Pro League 2024-25 and will provide the India vs England live telecast viewing option match on Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports 3. DD Sports is also viewing option on TV for the India vs England FIH Pro League 2024-25 match. For, online viewing options, fans can tune into the JioHotstar app and website to catch all live action of IND vs ENG FIH Pro League 2024-25, for which a subscription will be needed. India Men's National Hockey Team Registers 4-0 Victory Against Ireland in FIH Pro League 2024-25 Encounter; Harmanpreet Singh and Co Clinch Third Consecutive Win.

IND vs ENG FIH Pro League 2024-25

Three intense matches on the cards today! Get ready for another action-packed day. 🇩🇪 GER 🆚 IRE 🇮🇪 (M) 🇮🇳 IND 🆚 NED 🇳🇱 (W) 🇮🇳 IND 🆚 ENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (M) 📺 Watch it LIVE on Jiohotstar, Star Sports Select 2, DD Sports, and Star Sports 3. 🎟 Book your virtual passes NOW on… pic.twitter.com/KcGtbKpgiP — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 24, 2025

