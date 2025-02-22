India Men's National Hockey team continue their winning run in the FIH Pro League 202-25. This time they defeat Ireland for the second consecutive time and extended their winning streak to three matches. After defeating Germany first, India won two in two against Ireland and are looking good in the FIH Pro League so far. After winning 3-1 in the last match, India won 4-0 this time with Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek Nain and Shamsher Singh being the scorers. India will play England next on February 24. India Men’s Hockey Team Overcome Tough Challenge From Ireland for 3–1 Win in FIH Pro League 2024–25.

India Men's National Hockey Team Registers 4-0 Victory Against Ireland

