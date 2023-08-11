Malaysia will clash with Korea again in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Friday, August 11. The match has a scheduled start time of 6:00 PM and is slated to be hosted by the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the ongoing Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The MAS vs KOR Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal will be telecast live on the Star Sports First channels. The online streaming of the Malaysia vs Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semifinal will be available. Fans can access the live streaming of the MAS vs KOR Hockey match on the FanCode app and website.

Malaysia vs Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Coming up 👉 The #MenInBlue are ready to face Japan again to book their spot in the Final and two more scintillating matches for you. Who will reign supreme? 🏟️ Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium ⏰ 11th August 2023, 3:30 PM IST onwards. 📺 Catch all the action LIVE on Star… pic.twitter.com/ZT6NVCNKDv — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 11, 2023

