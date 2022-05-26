India takes on Indonesia in their third game of the ongoing Asia Cup Hockey 2022. The match, which is slated to be played at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium, will get underway at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This game would be telecasted live on Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 Select/HD. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
This is how the Men in Blue lineup for their final pool game against the host, Indonesia today at Hero Asia Cup 2022, Jakarta, Indonesia.#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #HeroAsiaCup #MatchDay #INDvsINA @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/kVqNGBo7oP
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 26, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)