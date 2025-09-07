Contending for the fifth place in the Men's Asia Cup 2025 Hockey, Japan and Bangladesh will be locking horns on Sunday, September 7. The Japan vs Bangladesh Men's Asia Cup 2025 fifth-place contention match will be hosted at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, with the hockey match starting at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel in India. Sony Network's official OTT platform, Sony LIV, will provide live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the JPN vs BAN Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Punjab Floods: Former Indian Hockey Team Captain Rupinder Pal Singh Distributes Relief Materials in Flood Affected Areas at Gurdaspur, Wins Hearts (See Pic).

Japan vs Bangladesh, Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details

