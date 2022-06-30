Neeraj Chopra will be aiming to continue his impressive run in 2022 when he takes the field at Stockholm Diamond League 2022. The Javelin Throw contest has a start time of 11;30 PM IST on June 30, 2022. Sports18 will telecast the event on TV while fans can tune into Voot App and website for the live streaming.

