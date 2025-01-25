The second match of the Super Saturday will be played between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants in the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025. The 19th match of the ongoing tournament will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee and &Pictures TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025 live streaming viewing option can be found on the FanCode app and website in India. Andre Russell Showcases Dance Moves After Taking Muhammad Waseem’s Catch During MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming

Match 1️⃣9️⃣ The action returns to the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, where the home side MI Emirates go head-to-head against the Gulf Giants. With qualification at stake, which side will make a stronger case for moving ahead with a win?#MIEvGG #DPWorldILT20… pic.twitter.com/OQlCRfPW43 — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 25, 2025

