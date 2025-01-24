In a light-hearted moment on the field, star all-rounder Andre Russell showcased his dance move after he took Muhammad Waseem's catch during the MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders International League T20 2025 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The incident happened during the third ball of the sixth over during the MI Emirates innings. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders bowler Kyle Mayers bowled a yorker-length delivery onto the pads of MI Emirates batter Muhammad Waseem. The batter clipped away but straight to the short fine fielder where Andre Russell was standing. Russell tohttps://www.latestly.com/sports/cricket/ilt20-2025-dasun-shanakas-late-charge-helps-dubai-capitals-win-against-gulf-giants-6588982.htmlok a brilliant catch and then did a little happy dance in celebration. Russell's dance moves have now gone viral on social media. ILT20 2025: Dasun Shanaka’s Late Charge Helps Dubai Capitals Win Against Gulf Giants.

Andre Russell Showcases Dance Moves

Brilliant Catch from Andre Russell

𝘾𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙝𝙮𝙩𝙝𝙢! 🥳 Andre Russell with the moves after the departure of Muhammad Waseem! 🕺#ILT20OnFanCode pic.twitter.com/yhoBde5ZO2 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)