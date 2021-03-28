India Finish Top at ISSF World Cup 2021 with 30 Medals, USA Second With 8 Medals!!

Shooting: Indian🇮🇳 contingent brought the curtains down on a highly successful #ISSFWorldCup with the women and men's teams clinching gold medals in the Trap events. India topped medals tally with a whopping 30 medals in total - 15 gold🥇, 9 silver🥈and 6 bronze🥉. pic.twitter.com/On1pNjjHj4 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 28, 2021

