India will face Spain in the crossover match at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup. The clash will be played on July 11, 2022 (Monday) and has a stat time of 01:00 AM IST. Star Sports First and Star Sports 3 would provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

