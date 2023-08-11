Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 kick-started on August 5 in Trinidad and Tobago and it will run till August 11. India has sent a 25-member contingent to the global event. Asha Kiran Barla has etched her name in history by winning a silver medal in the Women's 800 m event. Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally Updated and List of Indian Winners: Australia Remain on Top, India Drop to 18th Spot

Asha Kiran Barla Wins Silver Medal in 800m at Commonwealth Youth Games 2023

CONGRATS. Asha Kiran Barla wins silver in 800m at Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games. pic.twitter.com/AOy4Tyxy3J — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 11, 2023

