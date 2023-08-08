Australia occupy the top spot in the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 medal tally. With 24 medals, which include eight gold, seven silver and nine bronze, the Australian youngsters have dominated the competition so far. England and Scotland are second and third on this list with medal counts of 16 and nine respectively. Hosts Trinidad and Tobago are seventh on this list with five medals won so far. India are 12th in the medal tally with two medals, one of which is a silver and the other, a bronze. Scroll below to check the full medal standings of the competition. Commonwealth Youth Games 2023: Schedule, Sporting Events and All You Need To Know About Seventh Edition of Competition in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 has kickstarted with a bang. The multi-sport event is seeing the participation of more than 1,000 exciting youth athletes in seven sporting events- athletics, beach volleyball, cycling, netball fast 5, rugby sevens, swimming and triathlon. This is the seventh edition of the competition, with it having begun in the year 2000, in Scotland. Australia are the most successful country in the history of the competition, having won a total of 416 medals so far. England are second with a total medal count of 394, followed by South Africa (203) and India (125). For India, Shoan Ganguly and Anupriya Valliyot Sasi are the only two medal winners so far. R Madhavan Shares Video of Son Vedaant and India’s Flagbearer at Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 Opening Ceremony.

Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 8 7 9 24 2 England 6 8 2 16 3 Scotland 4 4 1 9 4 South Africa 3 2 0 5 5 Northern Ireland 3 1 0 4 6 Wales 2 2 4 8 7 Trinidad and Tobago 2 2 1 5 8 Nigeria 2 1 0 3 9 Cayman Islands 1 1 2 4 10 Jersey 1 1 1 3 11 New Zealand 0 2 1 3 12 India 0 1 1 2 13 Bahamas 0 0 2 2 13 Isle of Man 0 0 2 2 13 Namibia 0 0 2 2 16 Fiji 0 0 1 1 16 Jamaica 0 0 1 1 16 Saint Lucia 0 0 1 1 16 Malaysia 0 0 1 1

List of Indian Winners at Commonwealth Youth Games 2023

Athlete Sport Event Medal Shoan Ganguly Swimming Men's 400m individual medley Silver Anupriya Valliyot Sasi Athletics Women's shot put Bronze

This edition was initially supposed to be held in 2021 but had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. India had hosted the event only once, back in 2008 in which the country had finished at the top of the medal standings. England had finished as the winners of the last edition of this event, which was hosted by the Bahamas in 2017.

