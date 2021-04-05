IPL Gets Green Signal in Mumbai

The BCCI has demanded that all players should be vaccinated (for IPL), but as per ICMR guidelines, age limit is 45 years(& above). Until &unless it issues new guidelines, we can't vaccinate. As soon as we get permission, more people will be vaccinated: Maharashtra Min Nawab Malik — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)