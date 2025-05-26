India continue their dominance in the ISSF Junior World Cup 2025 as they bag their 11th medal with Tejaswani winning a gold medal in the Women's 25 M pistol shooting event. She defeated her competition from Athlètes Individuels Neutres (Russia and Belarus) and Hungary with the score of 31. This is the third gold medal for India in the competition and they continue to stay at the top. Adriyan Karmakar, Son of Olympian Shooter Joydeep Karmakar, Wins Bronze Medal at 50M Rifle 3P Event in ISSF Junior World Cup 2025.

Tejaswani Wins Gold Medal at 25M Women's Pistol Shooting Event

News Flash: GOLD medal for India at ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany 🔥 Tejaswani wins Gold medal in 25m Pistol event. pic.twitter.com/04Teshenxm — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) May 26, 2025

