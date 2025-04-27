Ian Machado Garry defeated Carlos Prates via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47 and 48-47) in the main event of UFC Kansas City on April 27. The Irishman got the better of the Brazilian MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter star via unanimous decision. Ian Machado Garry (16-2) secured victories over Carlos Prates (21-7) in the first three rounds but suffered losses in the fourth and fifth. However, it was too late for Carlos Prates, who ended up falling short. Ian Machado Garry had suffered his first MMA loss at the hands of Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310, his only defeat. John Cena Wins Record 17th World Title, Beats Cody Rhodes To Become New WWE Undisputed Champion at WrestleMania 41 (Watch Video).

Ian Machado Garry Beats Carlos Prates

Stepped in and got the victory on short notice 👏@IangarryMMA gets the unanimous decision win at #UFCKansasCity! pic.twitter.com/mBiHNWyQrR — UFC (@ufc) April 27, 2025

