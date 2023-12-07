Bengal Warriors would look to carry on their good form when they face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 on Thursday, December 7. The match will be played at the Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad and it starts at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 in India and the Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live telecast will be available on Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023: Maninder Singh's Efforts Help Bengal Warriors Beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-30.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

The defending champions will look to bounce back 🤞 But Super Mani’s Bengal Warriors stand in the way ⚔️ Watch #BENvJPP 🧨 only on the Star Sports Network and for free on the Disney+ hotstar mobile app 📲#ProKabaddi #PKLSeason10 #HarSaansMeinKabaddi pic.twitter.com/QliWSDrB3n — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 7, 2023

