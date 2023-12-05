Ahmedabad, December 4: In his first start this season, Maninder Singh scored 11 points as Bengal Warriors dominated most of the game and emerged 32-30 victorious against Bengaluru Bulls in a Season 10 match of the Pro Kabaddi League here on Monday. PKL 2023: Aslam Inamdar Stars on Captaincy Debut as Puneri Paltan Stun Defending Champions Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengal were going strong but the Bulls fought in the final minutes of the match to make it a close contest. However, the Warriors emerged victorious as Maninder Singh set the tone for them at the EKA Arena by TransStadia on Sunday.

Maninder kicked off proceedings with the first raid of the evening, one which yielded a bonus point as well as a touch point to put Bengal on the board. In what was billed as the battle of the big raiders, he had stamped his mark.

At the other end though Bharat was tackled on his very first raid, an ominous sign of the way things would go for him through the game. It took Bengaluru Bulls over four minutes of the game, and multiple raids before they even got on the board, via a DO OR DIE raid from Aditya Shinde.

The Warriors kept tapping away at regular intervals to keep the Bulls at arm’s length, but one SUPER RAID from Neeraj Narwal ripped up the script and turned it into a close encounter, one which the Warriors led 14-11 at half-time.

The Warriors extended their lead a few minutes into the second half, Maninder Singh effecting an ALL OUT to put them 8 points clear at 23-15. Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh Helps U Mumba Get Better of UP Yoddhas 34–31 in PKL 2023

However, Bengaluru slowly inched their way back into the contest thereafter. With six minutes to go, they got an ALL OUT of their own, to reduce the margin to two and with three minutes left to play, the teams were locked at 28 apiece.

In the last minute of the game though, Vishwas' raid and Darpan's tackle ensured the Warriors edged to a win.

