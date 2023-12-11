Defending Champions of Pro Kabbadi League (PKL), Jaipur Pink Panthers are off to a rough start in the 10th edition of the competition. They have lost one and drew one game so far putting them at the 10th position in the table. Gujarat Giants on the other hand look solid this term, topping the rankings with three wins in four games. The side even has registered six wins in the last 12 meetings, losing only four times against the Panthers. The game will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. It would be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app. PKL 2023: Patna Pirates Halt Gujarat Giants Run in Final Game of Opening Leg.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants

