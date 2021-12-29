UP Yoddha are set to take on Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Wednesday, December 29. The match has a start time of 08:30 pm and will be telecast live on Star Sports while fans can tune into Disney+Hotstar app for live streaming online of PKL.

SuperhitPanga ke doosre hafte mein action hoga dugna! 💥💥 Don't miss the repeat of Season 7 Final in #DELvBEN and also watch the 'Record-breaker' taking on the Su-Par jodi in #UPvGG LIVE from 7:30 PM, only on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar! 😍#vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/A7e95lMFcq — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 29, 2021

